Is Betelgeuse about to explode?

One of the nice things about astronomy is that there is no end to being fascinated and humbled by what we discover anytime we explore outer space from the comfort of our computers.

Intellectually, it is a great way to get away from earthly issues and no matter how smart you think you are, it will definitely challenge your ability to comprehend what you are seeing.

Take, for example, the controversy going on right now about Betelgeuse, a relatively young star that is significantly larger than the sun and a star that is one of the brightest in our galaxy.

Bill Hoagland

Betelgeuse has been the subject of astrological study for centuries. Perhaps you know it as that bright star on the right shoulder of “Orion, the Hunter.” (“Orion” is the guy in the sky wearing the belt and sword.)

Chinese astronomers studied Betelgeuse over a thousand years ago when it was a bright yellow color. Today, Betelgeuse emits a deep red color instead of a yellow color but there are more significant changes going on right now.

