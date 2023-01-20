It’s OK to have nothing to say

One of the most egregious happenings for an editor is to have a columnist who has nothing to say.

That is not to say the mind is blank, it is just to say that the debates one might have with oneself — having conflicting information locked into one’s head — lead to the conclusion that best SOLUTIONS have yet to be discovered.

In today’s world every door has a body temperature monitor. If your temperature is too high, you may not go through that door.

Judy Haas Smith

I have been thinking that is not yet the best solution. I am looking forward to a monitor that can read if your brain is having a hot-temper day, then the doors of your home lock you in.

I would like a world where only happy people are allowed to emerge.

Wildfires on the West Coast, hurricanes on the South Coast, political rivalry projected from the East Coast, no telling what’s lurking up north but I thank God for Canada.

I recently spoke to my cousin housebound inside her Marin County (Calif.) home due to thick toxic smoke. Her home is very near the coast of the Pacific Ocean. She said they had laughed about evacuating to the swamp.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us