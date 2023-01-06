Joina Guinn Heck was born July 28, 1922, in the Puckett Community, near McNatt, Missouri, at the home of her parents, the second daughter of James (Jim) and Meda (Sanders) Guinn.

Joina Heck

She entered into rest on January 1, 2023, at her home at age 100. Her parents moved to South Elkhorn Creek later, and she and her siblings worked hard on the farm, milking cows and, in the depression, raising strawberries and tomatoes.

Her father hired workers to pick large fields and gave them a chance to survive.

She attended Barlow School for eight years and was the first in her family to graduate from Stella High School.

She met Leslie Heck at the McNatt Baptist Church, and both were members when they married on May 21, 1941.

They bought a farm on Elkhorn Creek in 1942 and moved to St. Louis in 1944 to work and help pay for the farm.

In 1948, they moved back to the farm with their two children and while Leslie got a job in Neosho, Joina stayed on the farm and raised their children and milked cows for extra money.

She was active in church, taking her family whenever the doors opened.

In 1960, the family went out on road construction, and Leslie worked as a mechanic in Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma.

In 1969, they retired back to the farm, and Joina has always had a “Keep on the sunny side of life” attitude.

She worked on the election board for over 30 years and loved to help quilt with the ladies at church.

She is a Charter Member of the McNatt Church. Whenever trouble would come her way, she would say, “This too will pass,” and “Give it to Jesus.”

On July 23, 1993, after 52 years of marriage, Leslie preceded her in death. Joina lived for over 30 years by herself on the farm with the help of family and friends.

Joina is survived by: a son, Leslie (Wanna) Heck, Jr. of Sand Springs, Okla.; a daughter, Linda (Ronnie) Harrison of Revere, Mo.; grandchildren, Tracy Heck, Laura Heck, Leslie (Michael) Edens, and Wendy Harrison; great-grandchildren, Tanner Ramsey, Trevor Hageman, and twin great-grandsons, Riley and Isaac Edens; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Sidney Edens; infant brother, Leo; brother, Cleo and his wife, Elizabeth; sister, Geneva Wilson and her husband, Willie; sister, Cleta Cowan and her husband, Robert; and brother, Clifford Guinn and his wife, Roxie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Stella, Missouri.

Keith Guinn, Klint Guinn, Tanner Ramsey, Trevor Hageman, Riley Edens and Isaac Edens will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at a time of visitation Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time.

Contributions in memory of Joina may be made to the Union-Owlsey Cemetery, PO Box 66 Neosho, MO 64850.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

