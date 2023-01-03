Jonathan grew up in the colonial period of America. It was a time when labor was hard, and life dealt many blows from sickness, the elements of nature, and even attacks from the natives of the land.

Jonathan grew in his education and love for the Word of God. He saw that Christianity was not an exercise to be performed but a faith experience that would transform a person’s soul.

Mark Taylor

He spent 25 to 35% of his day in prayer and Bible study to be fully prepared to take on the issues of his time.

He and his wife, Sarah, had eleven children. It was said that Jonathan’s preaching consisted of reading most of his sermons within a foot of his face because of his poor eyesight and speaking in a monotone voice that wasn’t appealing.

Yet people would cry out for mercy as he spoke and beg God for forgiveness. Many were changed by his preaching.

The great ingredient was the fact that Jonathan spent 20 hours in prayer over a sermon. No wonder it had liquid spiritual power.

In the winter of 1734, Jonathan — who had been preaching on revival — began to see a spark of revival that began to spread.

