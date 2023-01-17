Joplin plans Daddy/Daughter Date Night

Tickets are on sale for the 23rd annual Daddy/Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

“This is one of our most popular programs of the year,” said Jessica Johnson, recreation coordinator. “This has become a tradition for many families in the area.”

This year’s fiesta-themed event includes dinner, dessert, dancing, digital photo download, the popular egg toss game, and prizes.

