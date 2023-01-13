Kenneth F. Dwyer, Neosho, Missouri, entered into rest on January 5, 2023, in Neosho at age 85.

Kenneth was born on February 21, 1937, in Middle Ridge, Wisconsin. He graduated high school at LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and then joined the U.S. Coast Guard.

Kenneth Dwyer

After returning, he then moved to California to attend trade school to become a tool and die machinist.

In 1964, being employed with Rocketdyne in California, Kenneth accepted a position with Rocketdyne Neosho and relocated his family to the area to make their home.

After the closing of Rocketdyne, he taught technology and mechanical engineering at MSSU in Joplin for short time, and then established and operated both Dwyer Enterprises and Neosho Industrial Supply, until his death.

Kenneth enjoyed traveling the world and had visited over twenty-seven countries traveling with his wife, Christine.

He loved spending time and visiting with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Canera Catholic Church.

Kenneth married Lota Joan Dwyer, in 1959 in California. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2000.

Kenneth later married Christine Schreiner Wing, on May 13, 2001, and she survives.

Additional survivors include: daughters, Leah Skaggs and husband, Mark, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Robin Chukitus and husband, Drew, of Everett, Washington; five sons, Jeff Dwyer and wife, Arlynn, of Carmichael, California, Patrick Dwyer of Neosho, Matthew Dwyer and wife, Missie, of Springfield, Missouri, Peter Dwyer of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Thomas Dwyer and wife, Marilyn, of Collinsville, Oklahoma; one brother, Ervin Dwyer of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; two sisters, Rose Basham and husband, Michae,l of Boulder, Colorado, and Vanita Arttus, of LaCrosse, Wisc.; two stepsons, Jason Killen of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Shawn McWilliams of Carlston, Iowa; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; other family and many friends.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Canera Catholic Church in Neosho, with interment to follow in the Neosho IOOF Cemetery.

Those having the honor to serve as pallbearers are Kenneth’s grandsons, Cain Dwyer, Jack Dwyer, Chad Dwyer, Tyler Dwyer, Lucas Skaggs and Matt Skaggs, with honorary pallbearers, Patrick Dwyer, Peter Dwyer, Thomas Dwyer, Matthew Dwyer, Jeff Dwyer and Mark Skaggs.

Rosary services will be held on Friday at 5 p.m., with visitation following until 7 p.m.

Immediately following interment, the family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at the Lampo Center at 500 E. Spring St., Neosho, MO 64850, with the building opening at 12 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Basket Brigade of Neosho in memory of Kenneth and may be entrusted to the mortuary.

