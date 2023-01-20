Landowners need to reaffirm property info for hunting permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missouri landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted to MDC.

Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties.

Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.

Landowners who applied in 2020 will need to reaffirm or update their property information before receiving permits for 2023.

