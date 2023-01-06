Lawmaker seeks to legalize sports betting in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Rep. Phil Christofanelli seeks to have Missouri join the growing list of states across the country legalizing sports betting.

On Jan. 4, Christofanelli filed HB 581, which would provide a legal avenue for Missourians to bet on sports online and in casinos.

A number of states, including neighboring states Iowa, Illinois, and Arkansas, have legalized sports betting since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling lifted a nationwide ban on sports betting outside of Nevada.

Christofanelli previously filed legislation relating to sports betting during the past three legislative sessions, passing it out of the House last session and hopes this is the year the legislation will cross the finish line.

