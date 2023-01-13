Lawmakers focus on teacher pay, betting

By Rudi Keller

Before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 27, GeoComply defeated 82,000 attempts by Missourians to access sports gambling sites.

Missouri hasn’t legalized sports wagering, and a gambler must be in a state that has, like Kansas or Illinois, to make a legal bet.

The blocked bets before the Chiefs’ game are among 5.7 million blocked attempts by Missourians to log on to gambling sites between Sept. 1 and Dec. 16, according to data GeoComply provided to The Independent.

Some people won’t take no for an answer. The information from GeoComply notes that devices linked to 1,270 users were located on both sides of the Kansas border between Nov. 16 and Dec. 16.

House convenes

“Same username, same device, realistic velocity crossing the (Kansas) border,” the company states.

Among them was Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo.

“I have absolutely gone to Kansas and made a bet before,” Rizzo, D-Independence, said in an interview with The Independent. “I would say the overwhelming majority of sports enthusiasts in the Kansas City area have made a bet in Kansas.”

The effort to legalize sports betting in the state began anew at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, when lawmakers began their annual session.

For a vocal slice of Missouri’s population, sports wagering is the most important item on the agenda.

There are eight new senators in the 34-member upper chamber and 38 new representatives in the 163-member House.

And there’s plenty more for lawmakers to work on once the chambers get organized.

The Independent spoke with the top legislative leaders of both parties and found bipartisan agreement that something must be done to increase teacher pay and improve access to child care.

