Learn about fly fishing Jan. 14 at Roaring River

CASSVILLE – Fly fishing is a unique form of fishing that has its own set of equipment, lures, and strategies.

People can learn more about this distinctive style of fishing at the free Jan. 14 program: “Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Tying and Fly Fishing” being jointly put on by the Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma (MAKO) Fly Fishers and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The program will be 9 a.m.-noon at Roaring River State Park in Barry County near Cassville. MAKO anglers and MDC staff will discuss fly fishing, fly tying, and strategies for catching fish with a fly rod.

