Leaving Southwestern Bell Telephone

(Chapter 19, part three)

Sherry and I moved south to Hollister, Missouri, to assist Alba, Sherry’s sister, with this terrible time.

We made our home in a small two-bedroom condo on Lake Taneycomo in Hollister. This location gave Sherry unfettered access to her parents.

Later, as Earl’s health began to fail, Sherry moved in with her parents and provided 24/7 coverage. After almost a year of fighting this fatal disease, during one of their many conversations, she had prayed with her dad and he had a personal encounter with the Lord.

Earl lost his battle. He died in August, 1991.

Growing up, Sherry had been a daddy’s girl and at the end of his life they were able to spend many weeks together.

When we returned to Kirksville, I again began in auto sales as business manager in the General Motors automobile store when I was approached by Jerry McMain, asking me to join him in his store as a furniture salesman.

Hobert Youngblood

I accepted and soon after I opened and managed a furniture store in the vacant old Montgomery Ward building in Ottumwa, Iowa. I had phenomenal success and in 30 months I was able to turn the store over to him with $150,000 inventory all paid for.

The call of God was still strong. I resigned as manager of Tarkim Furniture Store in Ottawa, Iowa, and returned to the church.

After rejoining CLF church staff, a Bible school was in its infancy and growing. I helped negotiate the purchase of a 66-room, fully-operational hotel to house the college students and became temporary hotel manager.

The second floor was rented to the public. A book store, open to the public, provided textbooks for college class. Necessary changes included closing current operating bars and making it a smoke-free facility.

The existing restaurant was staffed by Bible school students who needed jobs to pay tuition. We cultivated the banquet business, had some dinner theatre, and promoted the facilities for pastoral conferences.

