Looking for Scout project? Here’s one

Someone once asked me if I knew of any potential big community projects for prospective Eagle Scouts.

That day I didn’t. Today I do.

My family recently visited the oldest section of Neosho IOOF Cemetery, which is the northeast corner, bounded by Carl Sweeney Parkway and Cemetery Road.

Wes Franklin

My wife remarked on the number of broken headstones. Now, I visit the cemetery fairly often, and about once a week in the summertime. I’m used to seeing them.

It had been a while since my wife was there, however, and she says that there are more broken stones now than there were before.

That could be true. You don’t always notice something when you see it frequently.

I suspect many, if not most, of those grave markers fell prey to malicious vandalism over a period of time. Someone once told me that a guy plowed through there in a truck some years ago.

