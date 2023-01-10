Looking forward to spring semester

Spring classes begin in one week and I am ready to see students again! While there will be several students in this week getting books and anxiously finding their classrooms, the first day of a new semester is always a pleasure.

Although the spring semester is usually filled with returning students, we continue to see more first-time students attending in the spring.

Some may have attended another college or university and then decided to transfer, while others may be attending college for the first time. Whatever their situation, it is always exciting to see them walking the halls.

Cindy Brown

After a little more than a month away from campus, those returning will be heard laughing and smiling when they see their friends. I will enjoy catching up with those returning students and meeting new ones. Although I do not teach, I get to meet students as they are involved in activities as the public information office interacts with them.

The spring semester brings activities like Aggie Day, the single largest agriculture competition held in the area and I would venture to guess, across the state. This event usually has over 2,000 high school FFA students, their advisors, community members, and Crowder alumni hosting and judging competitions.

It is held in late March and, weather permitting, provides a great experience for all involved. This year marks the 52nd year of the competition.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us