Lorri Adams

Lorri Lynn Adams, 60, of Neosho, Mo., passed away suddenly at 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home.

She was born Jan. 27, 1962, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Jack and Carolyn (Hedgpeth) Pick.

Adams worked for Neosho Housing Authority and previously worked for Manpower for several years. She enjoyed crafts and making jewelry.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Clark Funeral Home in Neosho. In memory of Adams, contributions may be made to the American Diabetic Association, PO Box 66, Neosho, MO 64850.

