Marilyn Alayne Cristy, 61, of Neosho, Mo., passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Freeman Hospital Joplin surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born January 12, 1962, in Cherokee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bert & Elizabeth Wells.

She married the love of her life, Merlin Cristy, on September 16, 1978, in Rogers Church of the Nazarene.

Marilyn Cristy

Together they raised four children, ran a dairy and later cattle farm, invested in numerous youth through their volunteer work at Webb City and Neosho Church of the Nazarene, and built a life they could be proud of.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Marilyn. She loved a quiet evening with Merlin sitting on the porch.

She looked forward to having her kids and grandkids over for Sunday roast dinner, including her famous cake or brownies.

Marilyn’s genuine personality and laugh were contagious to everyone she met.

In 2004, she went back to school at Crowder College to fulfill her lifelong goal of becoming a nurse. Nursing was never just a job for Marilyn, but a passion and mission field.

She quickly became the “work mom” to all of her Neosho Freeman family. Marilyn’s love for others flowed through every aspect of her life.

Marilyn is the beloved wife to Merlin. Mom to Jared (Amy) Cristy, Chandra (Dave) Bridges, Abbey Cristy and Brooke Franklin. Mimi to Elliana and Seth Cristy, Kinzie, Caleb, and Beau Bridges, Gage and Kason Allman, and Auburn, Gabriel, and Adeline Franklin.

Sister to Austin (Tammy) Wells , Yvonne (Doyle) Fritch, and Estal (Lisa) Wells. Sister-in-law to Berna Proffitt, Darla Lakey, and Delana (Bob) Cox.

Daughter-in-law to Bernard and Marsha Cristy. Friend and Family to many more.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be at 2 p.m. with service to follow at 4 p.m. on

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Neosho Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements by Clark Funeral Homes, 312 S. Wood St. Neosho, MO 64850, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Neosho Church of the Nazarene, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66, Neosho, Missouri 64850.

