MDC sets deer & turkey hunting dates, regulation changes

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons, along with regulation changes for the 2023-2024 deer-hunting season.

The regulation changes include a new firearms early antlerless portion, a new firearms CWD portion, and changes to firearms antlerless permit numbers in most counties.

The hunting dates and regulation changes were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its Dec. 2 open meeting in Jefferson City.

“The changes to deer hunting regulations for the 2023-2024 deer season were motivated by increasing deer numbers throughout much of Missouri and in response to changes in the distribution of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the state,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle.

“With a growing deer population in most Missouri counties, we’re increasing opportunities for hunters to harvest deer both within and outside of the CWD Management Zone next year.”

2023-2024 Hunting Dates

2023 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates

• Spring Youth Portion: April 1-2

• Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 17-May 7

• Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1-31

2023-2024 Archery Deer and Turkey Hunting Dates

