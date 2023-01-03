MDC to hold Christmas bird count event for kids in Joplin

JOPLIN – Observing birds is a great way to connect young people with the outdoors.

Young nature enthusiasts can learn about birds and help collect information on local bird populations Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Kids’ Christmas Bird Count.”

This program will be from 9 a.m.-noon at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin and is for ages 7-17. The center is located at 201 Riviera Dr.

At this program, MDC staff and experienced birders from the Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter will lead mentored bird-viewing opportunities on the trails surrounding the Shoal Creek Center.

The program will conclude with a lunch provided by Ozark Gateway Audubon and a discussion of what birds were seen. Participants should bring binoculars (if they have them), dress for the weather, and wear comfortable walking shoes.

People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188961

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

