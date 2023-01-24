Myrtle Irene Compton, age 94, of Joplin, Missouri, died January 20, 2023.

Myrtle was born September 17, 1928, to Adrian and Ida (Newdigger) Bull at Tipton Ford, Missouri, at the home of her grandparents, Frank and Sybil Newdigger.

Myrtle Compton

Myrtle lived in the Joplin and Neosho area all her life. She attended grade school at Cedar Creek school from the first grade through the sixth grade, Oak Grove school her seventh and eighth grade years, and Neosho High School when it was at the West McCord and North Wood Street location, graduating in 1947.

Myrtle worked for the dime store on the Neosho Square while attending high school her junior and senior years.

She helped her parents at Bull’s Grocery, Hardware, and Feed Store in the Oak Grove community south of Joplin from 1943 to 1980, when the store closed.

Myrtle also worked at First State Bank of Joplin at 8th and Main Street in Joplin from 1947 to 1948. She was a Freeman Hospital Volunteer for two years and delivered Meals on Wheels for three years.

Myrtle was a member of the Leawood Church of Christ from its establishment in 1965 until her death.

On May 11, 1948, she married Francis Logan Compton and he preceded her in death on April 10, 1991.

Also preceding her are a great-granddaughter, Gracie Wilson, and grandson-in-law, Clifford Smith.

Survivors include: her son, Mike Compton and his wife, Janey, of Neosho, Missouri; her daughter, Ilene Miller and husband, Mark, of Granby, Missouri; four grandchildren, Aaron Miller and wife, Amy, Amy Wilson and husband, Bryan, Michael Compton and wife, Amy, and Melissa Patterson and husband, Levi; 12 great-grandchildren, Heather, Amber, and Harmony Miller, Rhett and Ella Wilson, Chelsea Zurowsky, Max and Lily Compton, Addy Hart, and Bostyn, Blayne and Brexley Patterson.

The family would like to recognize and thank a very special person who became one of Myrtle’s dearest friends. Holly McKinney helped care for Myrtle at the end of her life.

Aside from helping provide the necessary day-to-day needs, Holly would often sing songs with Myrtle and be there for her like part of the family.

Myrtle loved to whistle. Over time Holly gathered recordings of Myrtle whistling songs and trying to match the birds as she sat on the porch.

Holly was very special to Myrtle and such a blessing. The family is so thankful for the love and kindness Holly showed toward Myrtle.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories in Neosho.

Interment followed at Spring Valley Cemetery in Tipton Ford, Missouri. Ron Lankford, Jeremy Smith, Jamie Lankford and Benjamin Burns officiated.

Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, January 23, in the funeral home chapel.

