By Tanya Williams

The Newton County Commission met in the hallway outside the Historic Courtroom inside the Newton County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The courtroom is currently shut down due to environmental concerns for lead paint and resulting litigation between the commissioners and judges.

In regular business, the minutes from the first two regular business meetings of 2023 were again tabled.

There was no old business to cover.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us