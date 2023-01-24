Commissioners, judges back in court over courtroom use

By Tanya Williams

Newton County Commissioners and the 40th Judicial Circuit Court judges were back in court on Friday, Jan. 20, for Judge David Allen Cole to hear a new motion for order.

The case between the plaintiffs — William Reiboldt, Alan Cook, and David Osborn (all in their official capacity as a Newton County Commissioner, though Reiboldt is no longer on the Commission) — and the defendant, the Honorable Gregory Stremel, presiding judge of the 40th Judicial Circuit, over the judiciary use of the Newton County Historic Courtroom and potential relocation to the newly-acquired Canopy Building, located off the Neosho city square on Washington Street, originally was heard in November 2021 and has been open ever since.

This sign was placed on the door of the Historic Courtroom on Nov. 21, 2022

According to court documents, the plaintiffs are “seeking an order enjoining defendant and the judges of the 40th Circuit from conducting proceedings in the Historic Courtroom until lead abatement is complete” and that the Court make a “determination of the sufficiency of the Commissioner’s plans for the additional courtroom for the Canopy Building.”

The motion to order lays out the Commissioners case by stating that they became aware around Oct. 25, 2022, that the paint in the Historic Courtroom tested positive for lead which required “immediate remediation and abatement.”

