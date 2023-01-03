Neosho Fire Department glad to be teaching fire safety again

Members of the Neosho Fire Department drove a fire truck and held a fire prevention class with the students at Field Early Childhood. (Mattie Link/Neosho Daily News)

By Mattie Link

Last year saw most businesses and organizations getting back to doing things they did before the pandemic.

Several programs were shut down or put on hold, and some have never resurfaced since.

The Neosho Fire Department has made a dedicated effort in getting back into the schools and out in the community in general to help raise awareness about fire safety.

“So far we have been to all the elementary schools except for one, doing a couple different things,” said Aaron Houk, Neosho Fire chief.

“We’ve been able to be at the schools to welcome students to school, help them get out of their cars and into the building.”

Firefighters have also gotten to help serve lunch to the kids at school.

“We’re just trying to help show positive role models and help out where we can,” said Houk. “We all really enjoy being able to get out into the community and keep a positive presence.”

With the new year, the fire department is going to try and do something new with the schools.

“We’re going to try and get a plan with the school district to be able to come into the classroom and read with the kids or help them with projects or activities as needed,” said Houk.

“We’d like to be able to do that once a week, and we’re pretty excited about it.”

This all goes hand-in-hand with the fire department trying to ramp up fire education in the community.

In November 2022, the Neosho Fire Department partnered with the National Fire Safety Council to send out letters to help fund fire education.

“The Fire Safety Council works with us to send out letters to businesses asking for support to help pay for education materials and things needed to help promote fire safety,” said Houk.

“Fire safety material has changed so much over the years, so it’s important to make sure that we have updated information.”

Houk also mentioned it’s part of the plan to have education material in English and Spanish.

“We have so much diversity here, and we want to make sure no one gets left out and everyone has access to it,” said Houk.

The last time the Neosho Fire Department had used the National Fire Safety Council for any fire safety education was in 2008.

“The fire department has done multiple things with the schools and community over the years, but hasn’t really had a solid program since 2008,” said Houk.

When the pandemic hit, that put all fire education efforts on hold and now, in 2022, they have been able to start things back up.

“We’re starting small, just trying to work our way back into the groove, and we’re really happy to be able to do it,” said Houk.

“We also took trucks out to the schools in October, saw the kids, and shared information with them.”

The letters of support will be going out in January and if there are any businesses that would like to contribute to the program, they can contact the Neosho Fire Department for more information at (417) 451-8021.

