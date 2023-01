Neosho Fire Department incident reports

Wednesday, Dec. 28

• 4:14 a.m. – Unconscious/fainting, 1261 Circle Dr.; rescue 4.

• 4:27 a.m. – Fire alarm, 303 E. Hickory St.; engine 6.

• 8:03 a.m. – Sick person, 830 Warwick Ct.; rescue 4.

• 11:31 a.m. – Unconscious/fainting, 1008 Benton Ave.; engine 6.

• 12:08 p.m. – Unconscious/fainting, 3200 Lusk Dr.; engine 2.

• 6:41 p.m. – Chest pain, 303 Nelson Ave.; engine 2.

• 7:01 p.m. – Fall, 11830 Norway Rd.; engine 2.

• 8:41 p.m. – Sick person, 404 S. Hamilton St.; rescue 4.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

• 1:58 a.m. – Fire alarm, 2105 Dixieland Ln.; engine 2.

• 2:31 a.m. – Traffic accident (unknown injuries), Hwy. 59/Owl Rd.; engine 2.

• 3:02 a.m. – Fall, 515 Sherman Ave.; rescue 4.

• 10:36 a.m. – Traffic accident (unknown injuries), Hammer Rd./E. Hwy. 86; rescue 4.

• 11:48 a.m. – Fire alarm, 3551 Doniphan Dr.; engine 2.

• 3:27 p.m. – Unconscious/fainting, 320 E. Hickory St.; rescue 4.

• 10:52 p.m. – Unknown problem, 413 S. College St.

Monday, Dec. 26

• 4:50 a.m. – Breathing problems, 907 Benton Ave.; rescue 4.

• 12:21 p.m. – Sick person, 1910 Sylvan Ave.; rescue 2.

