Neosho Fire Department incident reports

Monday, Jan. 2

• 2:39 a.m. – Sick person, 630 S Lafayette St, Neosho, Mo, 64850, rescue four.

• 2:16 p.m. – Breathing problems, 9790 Noel Ln, Neosho, Mo, 64850, rescue four.

• 3:48 p.m. – Gas leak, 13600 Quince Rd, Newton County, Mo, 64850, engine two.

• 6:15 p.m. – Stroke, 2205 S Business 49, Neosho, Mo, 64850, rescue two.

• 6:33 p.m. – Fire alarm, 1106 Bond St, Neosho, Mo, 64850.

• 8:01 p.m. – Sick person, 16140 Highway 59, Neosho, Mo, 64850, rescue two.

• 8:29 p.m. – Chest pain, 14264 Gazelle Dr, Newton County, Mo, 64850, rescue two.

Sunday, Jan. 1

• 1:42 a.m. – Motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries, Nelson Ave/Beaver St, Neosho, Mo, 64850, rescue two.

• 7:40 a.m. – Chest pain, 418 S Valley St, Neosho, Mo, 64850, rescue four.

• 8:28 a.m. – Patient has fallen, 1106 S High St, Neosho, Mo, 64850, rescue two.

• 8:47 a.m. – Sick person, 3044 Dusty Ln, Neosho, Mo, 64850, engine two.

