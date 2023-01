Wednesday, Jan. 4

• 1:12 a.m. – Assist/service call, 1131 Madison Ave; rescue four.

• 6:36 a.m. – Convulsions or seizure, 11644 Palisades Ln; rescue two.

• 7:23 a.m. – Landing zone/this is a +15513 helicopter standby, 113 W Hickory St; brush one.

• 5:14 p.m. – Motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries, 11687 Nighthawk Rd.

• 6:29 p.m. – Sick person, 926 Madison Ave; rescue four.

