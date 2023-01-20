Neosho Fire Department incident reports

Wednesday, Jan. 18

• 7:17 a.m. – Patient is unconscious, 415 N High St; rescue four.

• 7:20 a.m. – Motor vehicle accident no injuries, 16400 I-49BL; rescue two.

• 7:42 a.m. – Motor vehicle accident no injuries, Kodiak Rd/Highway 60; rescue two.

• 8:53 a.m. – Patient is unconscious, 3201 Lusk Dr; rescue two.

• 9:02 a.m. – Sick person, 511 Barton Pl; truck three.

• 9:31 a.m. – Patient has fallen, 1775 Ridgewood Rd; engine six.

• 9:49 a.m. – Electrical hazard unknown, 16194 Highway 59; engine two.

• 10:34 a.m. – Structure fire, 11817 Kentucky Rd; tanker six.

• 12:04 p.m. – Motor vehicle accident injuries; 15400 I-49.

• 5:02 p.m. – Motor vehicle accident injuries, W Harmony St & S Valley St; rescue four.

• 6:35 p.m. – Fire alarm, 12031 Oak Rd; rescue four.

• 9:06 p.m. – Sick person, 18444 Jasmine Dr.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

• 2:28 a.m. – Breathing problems, 400 Madison Ave; rescue four.

• 4:56 a.m. – Patient has fallen, 514 Watkins Dr; rescue two.

