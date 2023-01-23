Neosho Fire Department incident reports

Sunday, Jan. 22 

• 5:47 a.m. – Fire alarm, 1105 Village Rd; engine two. 

• 8:15 a.m. – Unknown problem, 14400 I-49. 

• 10:16 a.m. – Unknown problem, 522 W Brook St 3; engine six. 

• 11:21 a.m. – Motor vehicle accident injuries, 648 S Neosho Blvd; engine six. 

• 2:42 p.m. – Motor vehicle accident injuries, Palm Rd/Kayenta Ln; engine two. 

• 5:05 p.m. – Mutual aid, E Neosho St & S Main St. 

• 7:07 p.m. – Convulsions or seizure, 1010 Peterson Rd; rescue two. 

• 7:18 p.m. – Chest pain, 11116 Norway Rd; rescue two. 

• 8:22 p.m. – Motor vehicle accident injuries, 1039 S Neosho Blvd. 

