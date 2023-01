Sound the alarm! Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is an adorable little boy.

Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

The little fella weighed a healthy seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

“When we checked in, the nursing staff told us we could potentially have the New Year’s baby, and I couldn’t believe it,” said Burnside.

