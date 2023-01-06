Neosho modifies marijuana ordinances

By Mattie Link

Since the passing of recreational marijuana in Missouri, the Neosho City Council has needed to make specific changes to some of the ordinances regarding marijuana sales in the city.

“There were a few code changes that we needed to make to align ourselves with the passing of Amendment 3,” said David Kennedy, Neosho city manager.

“In order to have the city ordinance consistent with the state law, we approved the changes needed.”

During its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the city council approved Bill Number 2023-104 regarding the definitions of recreational marijuana.

The council had previously held two public hearings regarding marijuana sales for retail and commercial businesses.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us