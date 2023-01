Neosho Police Department incident reports

Thursday, Jan. 5

• 6:39 a.m. – Careless and imprudent driving, Highway 59/ S Business 49.

• 7:16 a.m. – Harassment, threats or stalking, 1015 S Neosho Blvd.

• 7:35 a.m. – Traffic stop, Baxter St/ Hickory Ave.

• 7:45 a.m. – Traffic stop, N Lincoln St/Smith Ave.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

• 3:21 a.m. – Traffic stop, S Business 49/S Neosho Blvd.

• 4:43 a.m. – Stealer report, 406 S Lincoln St.

• 5:14 a.m. – Car alarm, 203 E Main St.

• 7:26 a.m. – Traffic accident no injury, 12350 Norway Rd.

• 7:42 a.m. – Car alarm, 203 E Main St.

• 7:57 a.m. – Traffic stop, Industrial Dr/Highway 59.

• 8:12 a.m. – Warrant request, 349 S Wood St.

• 8:12 a.m. – Traffic stop, Lyon Dr/Beaumont St.

• 8:27 a.m. – Warrant request, 3695 Briggs St.

• 8:31 a.m. – Animal call, 319 N Lincoln St.

• 8:48 a.m. – Warrant request, 11 Walnut Dr.

• 8:53 a.m. – Property damage, W Hickory St/S Ripley St.

• 8:58 a.m. – Traffic stop, S Neosho Blvd/W Hill St.

• 8:58 a.m. – Warrant request, 200 Hillcrest Dr.

• 9:34 a.m. – Traffic accident no injury, 650 S Neosho Blvd.

• 9:58 a.m. – Domestic situation, 722 W Spring St.

• 9:58 a.m. – Traffic stop, Industrial Dr/Howard Bush Dr.

