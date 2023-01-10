Neosho Police Department incident reports

Monday, Jan. 9
• 1:20 a.m. – Suspicious activity, person or vehicle, 11966 E. Hwy. 86.
• 2:36 a.m. – Suspicious activity, person or vehicle, 12009 E. Hwy. 86.
• 4:00 a.m. – 911 hang-up, 740 E. South St.
• 4:24 a.m. – 911 hang-up, 740 E. South St.
• 4:36 a.m. – Traffic stop, Oak Ridge Dr./W. McKinney St.
• 6:36 a.m. – Burglary report, 650 S. Neosho Blvd.
• 7:30 a.m. – Car alarm, 511 S. Neosho Blvd.
• 7:51 a.m. – Juvenile call, 113 W. Hickory St.
Sunday, Jan. 8
• 12:49 a.m. – Car alarm, 16194 Hwy. 59.
• 2:29 a.m. – Traffic stop, N. Business 49/Reid Rd.
• 2:37 a.m. – Disturbance in-progress, 2205 S. Business 49.
• 4:49 a.m. – Assist law enforcement, 400 Madison Ave.
• 5:27 a.m. – Suspicious activity, person or vehicle, 400 Lyon Dr.
• 7:10 a.m. – Suspicious activity, person or vehicle, 201 N. College St.
• 7:46 a.m. – Traffic stop, S. Neosho Blvd./W. Daugherty Rd.
• 8:49 a.m. – Burglary in-progress, 605 S. High St.