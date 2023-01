Neosho Police Department incident reports

Thursday, Jan. 12

• 2:23 a.m. – Suspicious person, activity or vehicle, 1150 S Neosho Blvd.

• 2:59 a.m. – Car alarm, 3200 Howard Bush Dr.

• 5:24 a.m. – Car alarm, 1309 Fox Ridge Ln.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

• 1:55 a.m. – Animal call, 511 Oakridge Dr.

• 6:05 a.m. – Hit and drive,12009 E Highway 86.

• 8:09 a.m. – Burglary alarm, 13714 Jay Dr.

• 9:55 a.m. – Fraud report, 415 S Veta St.

• 10:17 a.m. – Motorist, N High St/W McCord St.

• 10:25 a.m. – Animal call, 615 Joplin St.

• 11:44 a.m. – Traffic stop, 840 W Harmony St.

• 12:49 p.m. – Animal call, 401 E South St.

• 1:33 p.m. – Domestic situation, 116 N High St.

• 1:40 p.m. – Animal call, 339 S Lafayette St.

• 1:46 p.m. – Unknown problem, 100 W Main St.

• 2:21 p.m. – Suspicious person, activity or vehicle, 113 W Hickory St.

