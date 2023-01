Neosho Police Department incident reports

Thursday, Jan. 19

• 1:45 a.m. – Traffic stop, 201 N Neosho Blvd.

• 2:26 a.m. – Civil problem, 140 S Business 49.

• 5:00 a.m. – Car alarm, 16194 Highway 59.

• 8:04 a.m. – Animal call, 111 E McKinney St.

• 8:16 a.m. – Animal call, 812 S Washington St.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

• 6:36 a.m. – Suspicious person, activity, vehicle, S Hamilton St/E McKinney St.

• 7:42 a.m. – Traffic accident injury, Kodiak Rd/Highway 60.

• 9:05 a.m. – Careless and imprudent driving, S Neosho Blvd/W South St.

• 10:05 a.m. – Warrant request, 417 W Brook St.

• 10:45 a.m. – Traffic stop, S Neosho Blvd/W Daughter Rd.

• 12:42 p.m. – Stealer report, 3600 Briggs St.

• 1:56 p.m. – Warrant request, 1845 La Questa Dr.

• 3:49 p.m. – Traffic stop, Baxter St/N Business 49.

• 3:54 p.m. – Warrant request, 1845 La Questa Dr.

• 3:58 p.m. – Traffic stop, W Sherman St/Oakridge Dr.

• 4:22 p.m. – Property damage, S Wood St.

