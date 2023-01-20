Neosho Police Department incident reports

Posted onAuthorNeosho Daily NewsLeave a comment

Thursday, Jan. 19 

• 1:45 a.m. – Traffic stop, 201 N Neosho Blvd. 

• 2:26 a.m. – Civil problem, 140 S Business 49. 

• 5:00 a.m. – Car alarm, 16194 Highway 59. 

• 8:04 a.m. – Animal call, 111 E McKinney St. 

• 8:16 a.m. – Animal call, 812 S Washington St. 

Wednesday, Jan. 18 

• 6:36 a.m. – Suspicious person, activity, vehicle, S Hamilton St/E McKinney St. 

• 7:42 a.m. – Traffic accident injury, Kodiak Rd/Highway 60. 

• 9:05 a.m. – Careless and imprudent driving, S Neosho Blvd/W South St. 

• 10:05 a.m. – Warrant request, 417 W Brook St. 

• 10:45 a.m. – Traffic stop, S Neosho Blvd/W Daughter Rd. 

• 12:42 p.m. – Stealer report, 3600 Briggs St. 

• 1:56 p.m. – Warrant request, 1845 La Questa Dr. 

• 3:49 p.m. – Traffic stop, Baxter St/N Business 49. 

• 3:54 p.m. – Warrant request, 1845 La Questa Dr. 

• 3:58 p.m. – Traffic stop, W Sherman St/Oakridge Dr. 

• 4:22 p.m. – Property damage, S Wood St. 

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us

Please Login to Comment.