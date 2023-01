Neosho Police Department incident reports

Sunday, Jan. 23

• 1:44 a.m. – Suspicious person, activity, vehicle, Wornall Pl/Walnut Dr.

• 4:16 a.m. – Traffic stop, W Coler St/N High St.

• 5:39 a.m. – Traffic accident no injury, Kodiak Rd/Industrial Dr.

• 6:23 a.m. – Stealer report, 1404 Sunshine Dr.

• 7:53 a.m. – Traffic stop, Reid Rd/Summit St.

Saturday, Jan. 22

• 2:17 a.m. – Traffic stop, 713 S Neosho Blvd.

• 5:28 a.m. – Traffic stop, E Highway 86/Gateway Dr.

• 8:45 a.m. – Animal call, 1609 Radcliff Dr.

• 10:16 a.m. – Unknown problem, 522 W Brook St.

• 11:21 a.m. – Traffic accident injury, 648 S Neosho Blvd.

