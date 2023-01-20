Neosho promoting bicycle tourism

By Mattie Link

The Neosho City Council just approved a letter of support for the City of Joplin for a US Bicycle Route.

“The City of Neosho lies along the proposed United States Bicycle Route System (USBR51) that will one day stretch from New Orleans, Louisiana, to De Moines, Iowa,” said David Kennedy, Neosho city manager.

“Access through our community will afford cyclists to access points of interest, coding, dining, and retail necessary to support extended and day-long journeys.”

The City of Joplin’s transportation planning office is assisting the Missouri Bike/Ped Federation with gathering letters of support for the proposed route.

The route consists of interstate long-distance cycling routes which connect multiple types of bicycle infrastructure.

