Neosho takes down MC Mustangs; Panthers up next

By Sarah Williams

In a gym full of raucous Neosho and McDonald County fans on Monday, Jan. 16, the Neosho varsity boys easily defeated the visiting Mustangs, 61-36.

“The guys played great defense for the fourth game in a row,” said Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp. “They are executing on both ends and we’ve had some great results.”

With the win the Wildcats improve to 13-4 on the season.

Collier Hendricks aims for a three-point shot. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

From the opening tip-off both teams were able to find the basket, with Neosho inching ahead on a number of threes from Carter Fenske, Collier Hendricks and Brock Franklin and fast breaks by Isaiah Green.

