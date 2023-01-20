Neosho takes down MC Mustangs; Panthers up next

By Sarah Williams
In a gym full of raucous Neosho and McDonald County fans on Monday, Jan. 16, the Neosho varsity boys easily defeated the visiting Mustangs, 61-36.
“The guys played great defense for the fourth game in a row,” said Neosho Head Coach Zane Culp. “They are executing on both ends and we’ve had some great results.”
With the win the Wildcats improve to 13-4 on the season.
From the opening tip-off both teams were able to find the basket, with Neosho inching ahead on a number of threes from Carter Fenske, Collier Hendricks and Brock Franklin and fast breaks by Isaiah Green.