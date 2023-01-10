Neosho Wildcat wrestlers win duals after hosting youth night

By Sarah Williams

In front of a large contingent of Neosho wrestling fans, the Neosho High School boys hosted Youth Night during the Monett/Marshfield Double Dual on Thursday, Jan. 5.

After the Cubs and Bluejays finished their dual, the Neosho Youth Wrestling program started off the home team wrestling with exhibition matches against members of the Monett Youth Wrestling team.

Eli Zar won by Maj Dec 13-3. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

They also demonstrated their team warm-up before the varsity and JV squads took to the mat.

“Why not make it an opportunity for our youth to get a few matches and put a little more excitement in it for them? I thought that part of it went really, really well,” said Neosho Head Wrestling Coach Jeremy Phillips.

Brooklyn Ebbinghaus’s match earned cheers from the fans as she almost pinned her opponent.

“That was an awesome match,” said Phillips. “It looked like both sides enjoyed it. That was definitely a highlight of the night.”

