Neosho wrestlers take home 7th place at Illinois tourney

By Sarah Williams

The Neosho High School boys wrestling team wrapped up 2022 by competing in the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29-30 in Granite City, Ill.

Ulysses DeLeon, 195 pounds, fourth place. (James Scheuerman/The Neosho Daily News)

In a bracket of 27 teams the wrestlers competed for individual titles while earning team points.

Day one consisted of pool play with the wrestlers, then divided between an A and B bracket based on their records.

“We didn’t finish well,” said Neosho Head Coach Jeremy Phillips. “It’s definitely disheartening not to bring team hardware home. We just have to be consistent with our wrestling, with our strengths, with our matches. Not deviating from that.

“We are still figuring out what we do best because we are pretty young. Even though we practice to our strengths, it’s coming to light with these better tournaments that we have to be more solid with our technique.”

Neosho had seven wrestlers make it to the A bracket and eight in the B bracket.

Placing for the Wildcats were:

• 106 pounds Sam Fryer (9-6 record), seventh place and 15 team points.

• 113 pounds Brody Mitchell (9-9 record), 11th place and 9.5 team points.

