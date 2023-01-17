Neosho wrestling homecoming

Senior candidate Lilli Vorhees, escorted by senior Nico Olivares. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)
Freshman attendant Karyn Daniel, escorted by junior Joshua Scheuerman.(Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)
Sophomore attendant Abby Greene, escorted by sophomore Fisher Butler. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)
Junior attendant Claire Burghart, escorted by senior Ulysses DeLeon. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)
Senior candidate Elle Bowers, escorted by senior Collyn Kivett. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)
Senior candidate Trinity Drake, escorted by senior Eli Zar. (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)
