Neosho wrestling takes 2nd place in Branson

By Sarah Williams

The Neosho High School wrestlers held their Homecoming Week festivities and duals Thursday, Jan. 14, against Webb City and McDonald County.

Neosho handily beat Webb City, 72-9, as well as McDonald County, 57-22.

“The biggest thing I’ve been asking for, it’s not about being perfect, it’s about progress,” said Neosho Head Coach Jeremy Philliips. “We were not perfect but we did move forward and show some growth, which is encouraging. McDonald County has some good kids and I knew it was going to be a tough dual and more challenging if we didn’t go out there and wrestle our match.

Senior Eli Zar turns his opponent (Sarah Williams/The Neosho Daily News)

“A few matches we made some mistakes and didn’t overcome them, but I think if we take shortcomings and learn from them those are the matches we can use to make progress in the postseason or even before that.”

Before taking the mat Neosho introduced its 2023 Wrestling Homecoming Court consisting of freshman attendant Karyn Daniel, escorted by junior Joshua Scheuerman; sophomore attendant Abby Green, escorted by sophomore Fisher Butler; junior attendant Claire Burghart, escorted by senior Ulysses DeLeon; senior attendant Elle Bowers, escorted by senior Collyn Kivett; senior attendant Trinity Drake, escorted by senior Eli Zar; and Homecoming Queen Lilli Vorhees escorted by senior Nico Olivares.

