By Sarah Williams

Seven members of Neosho Youth Wrestling traveled to Tulsa over the weekend to wrestle at World of Wrestling’s 68th annual Tulsa Nationals tournament.

Cooper Sampson brought home a second place trophy.

This tournament hosted 4,500 competitors from all 50 states. Three days of wrestling ended with two young Wildcats placing at the tournament.

