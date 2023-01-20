New Morse Park restroom facilities should be open by March 1

By Tori Ullum

Ground has been broken to make room for the new restrooms at Morse Park.

“We are striving to improve and better our parks,” said Kenny Balls, parks department manager for the City of Neosho.

“Upon signing the agreement in mid-December 2022 with the contractor, we set a finish date by March 1, 2023.”

One of the restrooms will be located on the south side of the park next to the Lampo Building, and the second restroom will be placed on the north side near the pavilion with painted murals on College Street, just over the railroad tracks.

The building materials used for this project will be blocks that reflect a stone look in a light gray with a metal roof.

