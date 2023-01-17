New Year ahead

With the new year started we are seeing some different faces in new places on campus. We had people retire and some change positions at the college.

This is one of the great things about Crowder. There is always an opportunity to make a position change and still be a member of the Crowder family.

The Foundation Office has made tow changes with longtime employees moving into new roles with the foundation. Wade Williams and Jennifer Gilliam will be active with alumni and finances for the Foundation.

Cindy Brown

The Foundation provides scholarships for students and grant opportunities for employees as well as larger capitol projects for the college. These two will be a great addition to the Foundation.

Their next big event is the 4th annual Suspects and Sleuths, a dinner party to die for, April 21 & 22. This is a partnership with the Theatre Department. NaTasha O’Brien-Davies writes and directs the murder-mystery dinner theater. She is such a talented theatre director and Crowder alum.

You need to be logged in to view the rest of the content. Please Log In . Not a Member? Join Us