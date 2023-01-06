New Year’s resolutions: Super success strategies

By Bryan Golden

Almost 90 percent of Americans will make at least one New Year’s resolution.

Less than 20 percent will succeed in accomplishing even one.

The beginning of the year is a great time for life-improving resolutions. Common resolutions include losing weight, giving up smoking, maintaining a budget, saving money, finding a better job, getting healthier, becoming more organized, and spending more time with family.

Whatever your resolutions, here are some specific strategies to help you succeed. First and foremost is to take the first step, which is to start.

Without action, there will be no success. Action creates results. Intention alone will not work.

Have written goals stating what you want to accomplish. If you want to lose weight, how much and by when? If you want to live within a budget, what is the amount? If you want to continue your education, what school will you go to and which classes will you take?

Take small but consistent steps. Habits are formed by frequent repetition over time. Change occurs by the same process.

