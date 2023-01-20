“Students need role models to help prepare them for life.” This is just one of many comments I heard from high school students who are in the education strand of the CAPS (Centers for Advanced Professional Studies) program.

On Wednesday, MSSU hosted over 50 business partners of the Neosho (NEWcaps) and Jasper County (MOSOCaps) programs to allow CAPS students to participate in mock interviews. Neosho presently offers strands in healthcare, business/entrepreneurship, and education.

Dr. Jim Cummins

NEWcaps is another way Neosho School District is creating ways for students to experience authentic learning. Students can enroll in their junior and senior years.

Within the program students earn college credit, have an intensive boot camp on professional skills (dress, behavior, decorum, communications, etc.), are exposed to a wide variety of opportunities within their chosen field, and get to learn from leaders in their industry.

