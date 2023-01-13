NFD busy with swift water rescue training

By Mattie Link

Not even the cold weather slows down the Neosho Swift Water Team.

They have been getting out on the water every month to get familiar with the boats and the water.

Since the Neosho Fire Department received rescue boats and all the equipment necessary to be able to conduct water rescues, they have assembled a team that is trained in operating the boats and working in the water.

“Currently we have three certified members, and there are four others that will be going to get certified in swift water this May,” said Lance Parsons, captain of the Swift Water Team, and member of the Neosho Fire Department.

“In order to be part of the team, the guys have to be certified to operate our boats, but also certified to be in the water doing what we do.”

The swift water training is with the Missouri Department of Conservation and, according to Parsons, is pretty intense.

“It’s pretty rigorous for a reason, because swift water is not kind,” said Parsons. “That’s why we’ve been getting out on our water locally.”

