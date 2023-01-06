Noel Douglas Whitson, 100, of Diamond, Mo., entered into rest on Jan. 1, 2023, at Granby House in Granby, Mo.

Noel was born April 17, 1922, in Johnsonville, Ill., one of nine children to Wilbert M. and Leota May (Meyers) Whitson.

He graduated from high school in Wayne City, Ill., and served his country in the Army-Air Corp, 1943-1946, serving in Korea in 1951 for four months.

He was a carpenter, working for the Goodman Church Builders and was the manager of the Western United States. Noel was a member of the American Legion, Diamond, Missouri, and a volunteer at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin for 17 years.

Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Diamond Baptist Church, and Pastor Tivis Boothe will officiate.

Interment will follow in Fidelity Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Brett Whitson, Ryan Thompson, Blake Sage, Cade Whitson, Kreese Whitson and Corey Driscoll.

Those serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jim Askins, Curt Hay, Bob Gillespie, Bob Johnson, Laverne Whitson and Jerry Hulsey.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com. Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

