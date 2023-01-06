NSD Ed Camp

NSD started off 2023 with a bang! As the students of the district enjoyed the last day of the break, NSD instructional team members gathered Monday to gear up for the second semester with an Ed Camp. What is an Ed Camp? I’m glad you asked!

Approximately 50 NSD instructional team members and district partners used 15 classrooms at Neosho Junior High to lead 60, 50-minute learning sessions.

The sessions included a wide variety of topics ranging from “Nowhere to Hide: Engaging Reluctant Learners” to “Project Based Learning” to “Nourish to Flourish: Educator Self Care and Chair Yoga.”

Dr. Jim Cummins

Led by Director of Educational Technology, Mrs. Mandy Lybeck, the event was designed to provide an opportunity for instructional team members to attend four different sessions from 11-3:30 that were of interest and could help them grow as an educator.

In addition to being able to receive learning, Mrs. Lybeck allowed anyone who had a topic, and was willing to share their expertise, to apply to be one of the 60 sessions.

