On the table in under an hour

I have been without an oven/range for over two months as I have had to have my kitchen redone due to some water damage.

As of this weekend, I do believe everything will be finished. I am BEYOND THRILLED.

As you know, I love to cook… duh! However, I also love to eat out. I thought it would be a nice break from cooking.

Since this kitchen adventure has gone on a bit longer than anticipated — normal — I soon realized that I did indeed miss cooking.

Pris Reed

I did some crockpot things and I used my electric skillet. However, I soon realized that it was very nice doing my own cooking.

I kept finding great new recipes and I was not able to make them! That is no longer the case! I will be back to cooking up a storm very soon!

The recipe today is one that I have used off and on for over 40 years. I had known about Chicken Divan before using this recipe. It always seemed so complicated.

