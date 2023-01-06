Our lost railway depot

The Kansas City Southern Railway Neosho depot was demolished in 1984.

About three blocks north of the Neosho Square, along the west side of the railroad tracks, once stood the Kansas City Southern Railway depot, a magnificent Spanish Mission-style structure built in 1922 (some books say ’23).

It was actually the third, and biggest, depot on that spot. It was also the last. The final passenger train – the “Southern Belle” – departed there on November 3, 1969.

The building remained unused for the next 15 years and gradually fell into disrepair as abandoned structures are wont to do.

The Kansas City Southern Railway Neosho depot was demolished in 1984. When the dust settled, it should have been evident even then that Neosho had lost something special.

I think that ought to be obvious now.

As someone observed recently, there are all kinds of things the building may have been used for had it been kept up. But you can’t change the past, only learn from it.

So, please, let’s learn from it.

