Overwidth hauling permit extended through March 1

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has extended the special overwidth hauling permit for hay at no cost through March 1, 2023, in an effort to aid the agricultural community as statewide drought conditions continue.

Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service.

To have the fee waived, customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in to have an agent waive the fee.

Before hauling, drivers must apply for the special overwidth permit for loads that exceed 8 feet, 6 inches in width and map their route to avoid work zones, bridges and other areas that have weight, narrow lane or height restrictions.

This information, as well as a special bridge and height restriction view, is available on the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

